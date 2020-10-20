Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 14,020 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of AON by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $206.36. 1,371,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day moving average of $194.70.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

