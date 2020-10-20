Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,063 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.12% of Generac worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

GNRC traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.87. 726,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $215.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.53.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

