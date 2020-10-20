Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 33,093 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Docusign worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.80. 2,132,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

