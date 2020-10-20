Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 4,542 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,914 shares of company stock worth $3,936,572. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 764,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,343. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.