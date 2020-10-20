Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,125 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $41,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $203.01. 887,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,241. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average of $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

