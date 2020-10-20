Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $5.06 on Tuesday, hitting $804.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,099. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 139.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $775.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

