Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prologis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Prologis by 24.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 724,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,942,000 after purchasing an additional 411,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. 1,774,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,757. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

