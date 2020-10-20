Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $24,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,813. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.