Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,467 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.70. 768,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

