Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 11,269 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.72.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.24. 1,409,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

