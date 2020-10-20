Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 27,755 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,755 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $40,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 404,604 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $206,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $159.69. 2,143,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $144.18. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

