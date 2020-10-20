Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,131 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $81,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

TMO traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $465.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,761. The firm has a market cap of $184.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $473.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

