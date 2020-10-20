Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 44,231 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,231 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Argus raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

