Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 48,466 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,466 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Marvell Technology Group worth $33,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. 5,160,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,454,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

