Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,073 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 18,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $173.26. 1,552,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

