Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,309 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.10% of Xylem worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Xylem by 43.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. 746,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

