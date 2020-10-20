NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1,346.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019814 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 618,205,414 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

