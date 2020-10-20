Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.95. 404,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 286,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Norbord alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -248.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Norbord by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Norbord by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.