Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Down 7.4%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. 7,415,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,079,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.28.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Novan Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Novan by 3,149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

