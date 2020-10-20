Numeraire (NMR) Hits Market Cap of $87.75 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $26.51 or 0.00222293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $87.75 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.40 or 0.04589784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,976,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,309,804 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.