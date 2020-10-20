NuShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $2,317.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00018017 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

