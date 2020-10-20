Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. 284,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 374,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 694.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.43%.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.