Odyssey (OCN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $143,814.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.01322117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00142951 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.