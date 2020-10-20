OKB (OKB) One Day Volume Tops $54.06 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $284.24 million and $54.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00039721 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. In the last week, OKB has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.40 or 0.04589784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001745 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

