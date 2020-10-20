Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $171.09. 2,010,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,575. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average is $182.08. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.