Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,960,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

