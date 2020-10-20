Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMER. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OMER opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Omeros by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Omeros by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

