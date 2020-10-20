Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $370,893.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00022175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Omni has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $370,893.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00394713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,079 coins and its circulating supply is 562,763 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.