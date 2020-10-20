OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Trading 5.5% Higher

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.83. 154,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 536,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 932.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

