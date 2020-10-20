OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

OPGN opened at $2.32 on Monday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

