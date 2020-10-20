OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.77. 2,050,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,570,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

