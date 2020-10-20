Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $367,957.94 and approximately $2,087.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,906.43 or 1.00044578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00596213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00793283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

