Own (CHX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.33 or 0.04691695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Own

Own (CHX) is a token. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Own is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

