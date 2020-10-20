Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.08.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

