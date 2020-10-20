Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 316,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total transaction of $1,424,074.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,365.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $419.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.61 and a 200-day moving average of $335.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $431.15.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

