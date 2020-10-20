Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 64,063 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,683,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $255,931,000 after buying an additional 397,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 70.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,394,000 after buying an additional 4,296,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.