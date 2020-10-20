Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 177.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

