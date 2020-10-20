Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $34.97 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

