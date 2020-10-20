Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.56 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 234.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $156.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $172,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $564,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,683 shares of company stock worth $5,981,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

