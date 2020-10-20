Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $21,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 31.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,145,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 751,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

