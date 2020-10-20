Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XEL opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

