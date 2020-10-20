Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.02 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $122.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

