Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.26.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

