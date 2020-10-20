Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

