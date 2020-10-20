Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,517 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Eastgroup Properties worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,008.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $148.27.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

