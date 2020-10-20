Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 67,576 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,405,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 295,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

