Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

