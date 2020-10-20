Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,409,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $292.21 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.79.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

