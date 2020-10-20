Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,538 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citigroup by 36.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 126.8% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 60,094 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

C opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

