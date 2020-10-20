Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,086 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,651,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,950,000 after purchasing an additional 102,671 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $463.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.69. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

